Mokwena scoffs at Mamelodi Sundowns doubters after win over Golden Arrows

The tactician has told off those questioning the qualities of the Brazilians given their impressive record in the PSL

Mamelodi Sudowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has told off those doubting whether the Brazilians can retain the title.

Sundowns made it two straight wins when they defeated Golden Arrows 2-1 in a PSL clash on Saturday to return to the top of the table but Mokwena had a message to those who are having second thoughts about the quality of his team.

“Compliments to our players because they gave a lot of effort and commitment. We want to be a difficult team to play against, the harder it is the better for us,” Mokwena told SuperSport TV after the match.

“The game informed us what we had to do. We struggled a little bit with retaining possession and we needed to change the structure because if you have a better structure, you have better possibilities to retain possession which also helps to counter press.”

“A lot of people are doubting this team and I don’t know where the doubt comes from. We trust them, they trust themselves and we know that. This is the same team that has lost six games in the last two years. I don’t know where the doubt comes from, so we keep going.”

Peter Shalulile’s strike and an own goal by Nelson Ndlovu gave the Brazilians the win with Sydney Mmodi scoring the equaliser for Arrows.

Sundowns have now won five, drawn one and lost two of their opening eight games and will look to make it three straight victories when they face AmaZulu next Sunday to further silence their doubters.

Defeat, meanwhile, ended Arrows’ four-match unbeaten run with coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi taking the positives from the game.

“We are making sure that we perfect our attacking third and try to be clinical in front of goal as much as we can but unfortunately, we only scored one today but we created a lot of chances. Those are positives,” said Vilakazi, who is also encouraged by the form of Mmodi.

“He’s scored three goals now. I think he’s slowly coming back. He’s still not one of the best but he looks sharp, scoring goals for us,” he added.