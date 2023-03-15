Mokwena's style too good? Riveiro suggests why Orlando Pirates have failed to match Mamelodi Sundowns in PSL

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has identified a lack of consistency among reasons that have led to their failure to compete for the PSL title.

Riveiro blamed inconsistency for their league woes

Pirates are 25 points behind PSL leaders Sundowns

Bucs are left fighting for a second-place finish

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates were touted among teams that would challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title at the start of the season but find themselves 25 points behind the Brazilians even if they have played a game fewer.

The Soweto giants have been unable to keep up with the relentlessness of Rhulani Mokwena’s side who are unbeaten in the league since September 2 and went on a 15-match winning run before Stellenbosch FC held them a fortnight ago.

Sundowns have not just been grinding out results but winning in style, as witnessed in their last two games when they beat Al Ahly 5-2 on Saturday before thrashing Royal AM 5-1 on Tuesday.

Those victories earned Mokwena praise from a section of fans, who feel that he has already eclipsed his predecessor Pitso Mosimane in the manner his team approach matches.

It is a position that Pirates dream of being in and Riveiro thinks there have been a number of reasons that have hindered them, having started the season well.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “We have to accept that they [Sundowns] are doing an excellent job, they have won 19 games already in the league, it's an excellent record,” Riveiro told the media.

“I know why we are far, but I will not tell you, there are multiple reasons, not just one. There were periods where we could not manage to get average points, per month, per week that we were supposed to get.

“We had the first part of the season where we were the best team in the MTN8 but we couldn’t maintain the same level of performance in the league and in that period, we gave an advantage to our opponents that we could not recover anymore.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilians have set the bar so high for their rivals yet again as they close in on a sixth straight league title, and Pirates, as well as Kaizer Chiefs, have their work cut out if they are to close the gap.

While the Buccaneers have greatly improved in style, focusing on a possession-based game under Riveiro, they are still short on star quality, and it remains to be seen if they can match Sundowns’ spending power in the transfer market.

Pirates fans, who last saw their team lift the PSL in 2012, will, however, not afford Riveiro more time next term if his team fail to mount a title challenge, even if they manage to add the Nedbank Cup onto the MTN8 title that they have already won this season.

WHAT’S MORE? Pirates captain Innocent Maela is staying positive and feels they are on the path to glory. “This is the first season with the coach and technical team with a new style of play so we are building something concrete that will help us in the future,” he said.

WHAT’S NEXT? Riveiro’s men, who are third on the table, host second-placed SuperSport United in the PSL on Saturday, and will need to win to close the five-point gap in their bid to secure Champions League qualification.