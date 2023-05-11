Mokwena's Mamelodi Sundowns future in question? Agent updates on tactician's next move

Rhulani Mokwena is happy at Mamelodi Sundowns and wants to stay beyond 2022/23 season, according to his agent Steve Kapeluschnik.

Mokwena's contract expires at the end of the season

Tactician has guided Downs to league title & Caf semi-final

Mokwena's agent has spoken out on the coach's future

WHAT HAPPENED: Mokwena has had a great season with Mamelodi Sundowns in his role as the main head coach after he was appointed earlier this season.

The 36-year-old helped Masandawana successfully defend their Premier Soccer League title with seven matches to spare.

The Brazilians are also in the Caf Champions League semi-final after recording some impressive results against the likes of Al Ahly and CR Belouizdad en route to the last four.

It is understandable why Mokwena has now been rumoured to be a target for some big teams across the continent.

However, his agent Kapeluschnik insists his client is happy at the club and is not keen to leave after his contract expires at the end of the season.

WHAT HE SAID: "[Mokwena] wants to stay at Sundowns and those talks are happening," Kapeluschnik told iDiski Times.

"I can’t say more than that. He wants to stay there, we are talking to them. He wants to remain, he’s happy and we are talking to them.

"He is happy at Sundowns, he wants to stay. I am super proud. He has done a phenomenal job and he should be applauded for it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mokwena was first introduced to Sundowns in 2014, and worked under Pitso Mosimane before leaving for Orlando Pirates and Chippa United respectively. After the exit of Mosimane to Al Ahly, Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi were given the mandate to lead the team as co-coaches.

However, inconsistencies in results saw Mokwena getting the full responsibility of coaching Masandawana.

Mokwena has suffered just one loss in 30 matches across all competitions - a 2-1 defeat against Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT: Sundowns will play Wydad Casablanca on Saturday in the semi-final of the Caf Champions League.

Sundowns have never won a match at the Mohamed V Stadium in Morocco, but with their current form, the Brazilians have a chance to silence the defending champions.