Mokwena's gamble fails to pay off as Mamelodi Sundowns' record-breaking winning run ends at Stellenbosch FC

Mamelodi Sundowns' record-breaking 15-match winning run in the PSL came to an end on Sunday when they drew 1-1 with Stellenbosch FC .

WHAT HAPPENED?: Stellies frustrated Masandawana in an entertaining encounter which took place at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.

The hosts created the better chances in the first-half, but coach Steve Barker's side was wasteful in front of goal and the score was 0-0 at half-time.

With his side struggling, coach Rhulani Mokwena decided to introduce Cassius Mailula in the 66th minute and the lethal forward made an impact as he netted 10 minutes later to hand Sundowns the lead.

However, a resilient Stellies side was awarded a late penalty after Qobolwakhe Sibande was fouled in the visitors' box by Sipho Mbule and Iqraam Rayners netted from the spot-kick in the 87th minute to ensure that the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

ALL EYES ON: Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena took a gamble as key players Teboho Mokoena and Cassius Mailula were left on the bench, while Ronwen Williams and Mothobi Mvala were not part of the matchday squad.

Terrence Mashego and Ntando Nkosi were handed their PSL debuts for Masandawana, while fringe players Haashim Domingo and Rivaldo Coeztee were handed rare starts.

Sundowns looked disjointed at times during the fast-paced match with their defence shaky - struggling to contain Stellies' pacey attackers Junior Mendieta, Devon Titus and Rayners.

Mokwena will be left to rue making seven changes to the team which faced and defeated Marumo Gallants in a Nedbank Cup Last 16 clash on Thursday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the draw, Sundowns remain favourites to win this season's PSL title.

A point collected from the game against Stellenbosch saw Masandawana extend their lead to 20 points at the top of the league standings.

The Tshwane giants will be crowned 2022-23 PSL champions if they win their next three games which are against Royal AM, Cape Town City and Swallows FC.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS?: Masandawana will now resume their Caf Champions League Group B campaign when they face Al Ahly on March 11.

The two teams drew 2-2 in Egypt on February 25 and Sundowns will be banking on home ground advantage at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.