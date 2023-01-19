Mokwena reveals why he makes Mamelodi Sundowns players watch Brighton & Hove Albion matches

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena could be set to unleash a new brand of attacking football on Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday’s PSL encounter.

Mokwena has explained how he is getting inspired by De Zerbi

Sundonws coach impressed by Brighton’s possession-based style

The Brazilians face Kaizer Chiefs in their next PSL bout this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? Mokwena has revealed how he has been spending countless hours studying the possession-based style of Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi as he seeks to make improvements to his team.

De Zerbi, who succeeded Graham Potter last September, has wasted no time in stamping his philosophy on the Seagulls with his team being one of the Premier League’s entertainers while claiming major scalps along the way such as Chelsea and most-recently Liverpool.

Mokwena seems to have become a disciple of De Zerbi’s football and has gone to the extent of making his players watch Brighton matches so that they are all in tandem with what he wants to implement.

Sundowns face Chiefs in their next PSL match on Saturday as they look to do the double over the Glamour Boys, while extending their winning run to 12 straight matches, and Amakhosi could get a taste of what the Brazilians are learning from Brighton.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “De Zerbi calls the structure ‘S’,” said Mokwena, as quoted by SNL24. “Personally, I’ve been spending sleepless nights studying the style of play.

“You see it in the build-up, the centre-backs don’t pass until the press is triggered because when you trigger the press, there is space behind that gets opened.

“I don’t want to go too much into it because it’s not my concept, it’s De Zerbi’s intellectual concept, but for sure, I can tell you that I’m spending a lot of time watching him.

“I’m making the Sundowns players watch a lot of Brighton and that way of playing has got its risks but also incredible benefits. The key is on the centre-backs.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have been lauded for winning while playing an attacking brand of football but Mokwena seems determined to get even better in his quest for domestic and continental success.

Masandawana enjoy a 14-point lead at the top of the table following their great run of form and can stamp their authority with victory over Chiefs to extend the Soweto giants’ losing run to three straight matches.

Arthur Zwane’s charges are under pressure to deliver positive results as they lie fourth on the table, 19 points behind Sundowns, even if they have a match in hand over the champions.

WHAT’S NEXT? There will be no love lost when Chiefs host Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Saturday with both points and bragging rights at stake.