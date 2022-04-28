Mokwena reveals Mamelodi Sundowns' secret to success after PSL title triumph

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena thanked everyone associated with the club after they won the PSL title and revealed the secret to their success.



The Tshwane giants successfully defended the PSL championship after drawing 0-0 with Cape Town City on Wednesday and claimed a record-extending fifth successive league title.



"Firstly of course congratulations to the Masandawana family, congratulations to the supporters and it's good to wrap up the title with them with us here, so I'm very happy for them," Mokwena told SuperSport TV.



"Congratulations to the technical team, it has been a very difficult season but we grafted and put in the hours, so congratulations. Congratulations to the club, the entire club management, the Motsepe family, the Chairman, the President, the board and everybody involved.



"The support has been incredible throughout, in bad moments and good moments, we stuck together. They've given us a push throughout the season," he continued.



"But last and not least and probably the most important people are the football players, they have been magnificent this season, what they have achieved on the pitch has been incredible.



"If I talk to you about how many times we've changed systems, how many build-up schemes we've got, how many high press schemes, it's only a reflection of the quality and the intellectual capacity of our players and we're very proud of them and just honoured to be their coaches."



The current season has seen Masandawana reach the Caf Champions League quarter-finals where they were eliminated by Angola side Petro de Luanda, but they are now looking to clinch their second domestic treble.



Having already won the MTN8 title and PSL championship, Sundowns will face Royal AM in the Nedbank Cup semi-final clash on Saturday and Mokwena explained that consistency is key to their success.



"Consistency, we have spoken a lot about trying to improve what we have done last season, which we have done very well. We've had a better season than what we have had last season," he added.



"We would have liked to do better in the Champions League but to amass the number of points we have with four games to go, the MTN8 trophy which is something that eluded us and we have to go again for the Nedbank Cup and try to focus on that.



"But the players have been incredible, the club has been extremely supportive and we can only build on from here, so huge kudos and many congratulations to this magnificent football club."