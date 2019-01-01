Mokwena respects Kane after Tottenham Hotspur sack Pochettino

The London club has made dramatic changes to their coaching department in the last 24 hours

After sacking Mauricio Pochettino, Hotspur replaced their former manager with Jose Mourinho on Wednesday morning.

The managerial changes sent shockwaves around the world, including in where high profile coach Rulani Mokwena shared a comment on social media.

Mokwena was impressed with Spurs striker Harry Kane's respect for his former coach. The former assistant coach retweeted Kane's post and also added his own comment in a new Tweet (see below).

Unfortunately for Mokwena a few South African Twitter follows haven't shown equal respect, commenting that he's "next" in line.

If anyone doubted Mokwena's knowledge on attacking football, the Pirates coach shared an online document from 's methods on training players.

Mokwena had previously left Twitter to focus on coaching Pirates and reflecting peacefully on this new role. Now that he's posting on social media he will have to also listen to the impatient fans who are expecting results at Bucs.

This is great from Harry Kane. Respect. 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/LvVnHKEiSm — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) November 20, 2019