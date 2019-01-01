Mokwena preaches confidence ahead of Orlando Pirates clash vs Golden Arrows

The former Platinum Stars assistant coach is looking forward to the upcoming Fifa break as he looks to turn Bucs' fortunes around

caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena says it is important for the Soweto giants to remain confident ahead of their Premier Soccer League ( ) clash with Lamontville .

Bucs will hope to snap their five-match winless run across all competitions, having been surprisingly eliminated from Caf the by Zambian side Green Eagles in their most recent game.

Pirates have also struggled in front of goal and have netted only one goal in their last five matches, and Mokwena is looking forward to the upcoming Fifa break in order to work on the team's weaknesses.

“Of course confidence is a consequence of results. Wins breed confidence. They have been in short supply at the moment and at the same time goals haven’t been coming," Mokwena told the media.

“We have to take marginal gains. The marginal gain against was a clean sheet. The marginal gain against Green Eagles is we managed to put one ball in the back of the net from the many chances we created.

“We can do better, we know that we can do better. It is just about finding victory.

"We also have to get back to work to find our balance and stability in our game forms. At least the Fifa break comes and allows us to put in some work because we’ve got a very good technical team.

“At this moment we believe we just need a little bit time on the pitch to stabilise things and to give our players confidence."

The former youth coach is confident the Buccaneers will come back an improved side after the Fifa break, which will take place in the first week of September 2019.

“It’s going to sound like excuses if I come here and say that we haven’t had training sessions, we haven’t had time to put together the team. It’s going to sound like excuses and the Buccaneers are not people of excuses," he continued.

“We aren’t people who like to look at the negatives, instead we look at the positives, the marginal gains we have made and we try to move forward. That’s the outlook I have always had in life. I am a very positive person. I try to look at the positive in all negative situations.

"We just continue to soldier on and train this muscle of perseverance, face this challenge of adversity and make sure we come back stronger.”

Pirates will host Arrows in a PSL match at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium, on Wednesday.