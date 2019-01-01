Mokwena pinpoints Orlando Pirates loanee Maphangule as Chippa United's dangerman

The 34-year-old tactician feels the Buccaneers have been dominating their matches, but they could not secure victories

caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena is confident the team will end its current six-match winless run this weekend.

The young tactician has failed to mastermind a victory in his first four competitive matches in charge of the Buccaneers, following the sudden departure of Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic last month.

Mokwena has had time to fine-tune the team during the recent Fifa international break as they prepare for their upcoming Premier Soccer League ( ) encounter with .

“We will come out of this situation. We are very confident that we will rise above,” Mokwena told the media.

“We’ve dominated games and we could have won all three. The trajectory is upward and positive.

"Where we are at the moment is not the true reflection of the quality we possess in this squad."

Mokwena has also had time to study the Chilli Boys, who remain winless in the league this season under the guidance of Clinton Larsen.

“Chippa are a difficult team to analyse. There are two key thumbprints. There is still the Dan Malesela approach, which is of patient build-up and possession retention," he revealed.

“And there’s the [Clinton] Larsen approach. But we’ve done our homework, we know about the influences of Kurt Lentjies, Meshack Maphangule, [Andile] Mbenyane playing behind Lerato Manzini.”

The encounter will also see three Pirates loanees Maphangule, Tercious Malepe and Sandile Mthethwa face their parent club and they will be looking to haunt the Soweto giants.

Pirates will play host Chippa at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium, on Saturday afternoon.