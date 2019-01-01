Mokwena: Orlando Pirates will find the right balance between defence and attack

The Bucs mentor is looking to find a solution for the Buccaneers' defensive problems having conceded seven goals in their last two league games

interim coach Rhulani Mokwena has praised his charges for showing character during their recent matches.

However, the 34-year-old tactician is concerned by the rate at which Pirates are conceding goals at the back.

The Buccaneers have conceded 12 goals in seven Premier Soccer League ( ) matches in the current campaign and Mokwena will use the upcoming Fifa break to fix the team's defensive mistakes.

“We are swimming against the tide at the moment, but we are showing a lot of character during this difficult period. I have absolute confidence and belief in the squad and the team," Mokwena told the media.

“We are proud of them, we are proud of their resilience, the commitment and determination they are showing and we have to do more from our side to support them."

The former Platinum Stars assistant coach indicated finding the right balance between defence and attack will be key.

“If you look at some of the goals that we concede, we also have to look at our organisational forms. Maybe when we were playing too many draws we put more focus on our offensive scheme and offensive patterns,” he continued.

Article continues below

“We have to go back and try to balance the scale a little bit, but I think we know where our Achilles heel is.

“We want to play with the ball but we are too far apart from each other at the moment. If you want to be ball-orientated you have to be more compact so you can counter-press better.”

Pirates, who are currently placed eighth in the league standings, are set to take on Stellenbosch FC in their next match at Coetzenburg Stadium on Saturday, October 26.