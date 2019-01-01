Mokwena: Orlando Pirates are a work in progress

The 34-year-old tactician believes there are signs of encouragement despite Bucs' recent defeat to the Clever Boys

interim coach Rhulani Mokwena says the Soweto giants are still a work in progress as they prepare for their clash with .

The Buccaneers are scheduled to host the Citizens in a encounter at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

They will be desperate to return to winning ways after they were humbled 4-3 by in their previous league encounter last weekend.

Pirates played enterprising and attacking football on the night and Mokwena believes if the Soweto giants play like they did against Wits, his side will stand a better chance of defeating City.

“I think if we play (in the same manner as against Wits), nine times out of 10, with the same standard of performance we would probably win the match,” Mokwena told the media.

“But it’s a work in progress, we’re integrating a lot of new players and we have changed structures slightly from what we played in the last two seasons."

Bucs, who signed nine new players ahead of the current campaign are placed 11th on the league standings having collected eight points from six matches.

With his side left with 24 league matches, Mokwena explained they are targeting the remaining 72 points in order to finish the campaign in a respectable position.

Article continues below

“So, we just keep working and trying to make sure. There are 72 points left to play for, so we will continue to fight and make sure we gather as many points as possible," he said.

Pirates saw their three-match unbeaten run in the league come to an end when they lost to Wits and they will now take on a struggling City side.

On the other hand, the Citizens have failed to win their last four league games, drawing 1-1 with Lamontville at home in their previous match.