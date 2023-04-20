Mokwena opens up on playing CR Belouizdad at Nelson Mandela Stadium - 'It is an incredible honour'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena concedes it is an honour playing their continental game at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Baraki.

Downs set to play Belouizdad in Caf CL quarters

They are winless in last four games

Why Mokwena feels honoured

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns are in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals and are scheduled to play CR Belouizdad on Saturday.

The match will be played at the iconic venue named after celebrated former South Africa President Nelson Mandela.

Mokwena concedes it is a privilege to play at the venue but went on to insist Masandawana will not let themselves be carried away with emotions.

The 36-year-old insists the Brazilians will go for nothing but victory against the North Africans.

WHAT HE SAID: "It’s an incredible honour, a privilege to be able to put our best foot on a stadium that’s named after probably one of the greatest South African human beings, and even though, his humility would never allow us to say that, but of course because of his incredible contributions to what we are and who we are, we owe a lot to him," Mokwena said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I think for sure, there’s going to be an opportunity to demonstrate our appreciation and maybe even the emotional connotation attached to playing at a stadium named after him but let’s play the match and not the occasion.

"Part of the occasion, of course, is the name of the stadium but the biggest focus for us is the match, 11 vs 11 and do the best we can to pull off a victory."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The tactician further explained the difficulties they have faced in preparations for the game.

"It's been difficult as we haven’t had a lot of time to recoup, so immediately after our last game, we had to travel back to Johannesburg, and then the following day we were ready to leave for Cairo – and then link up to Algiers, 15 hours of travel," Mokwena continued.

"But this is the space you find yourself in for the Champions League, fortunately, we have a very experienced staff, and players, who know how to handle the demands of a trip like this and then it’s about settling to have the first day of training with an activation session, the work done by the sports scientists and the medical department has been very good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have not won any of their last four games in all competitions.

The latest assignment was in the Nedbank Cup where they fell 2-1 against Stellenbosch.

To make matters worse, the newly crowned Premier Soccer League champions have scored just two goals in the aforementioned number of matches and conceded three.

WHAT NEXT: Mokwena must surely hope his team has what it takes to get back to winning ways.