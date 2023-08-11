Rhulani Mokwena is adamant it will not be a power-measuring contest between him and Steve Komphela when Mamelodi Sundowns play Moroka Swallows.

Mokwena, Komphela meeting on Saturday in MTN8

Duo worked together at Downs

Mokwena comments on the re-union

WHAT HAPPENED: Mokwena and Komphela worked together at Masandawana before the latter opted to leave for Swallows.

He later hinted the relationship was strained at the Brazilians pushing him to seek an alternative.

In his pre-match interview, Mokwena played down suggestions that it will be a showdown between him and Komphela in the MTN8 quarters.

WHAT HE SAID: "It [facing Komphela] has happened before, we played against him even when I was at Pirates and he was at Golden Arrows. Even before working at Mamelodi Sundowns, it is an interesting encounter," Mokwena told the media.

"But of course at the end, it is Mamelodi Sundowns versus Moroka Swallows, so we have to play the match and not the occasion and do the best we can to get ourselves in the semi-finals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Andile Jali will also be playing against his former team after an unceremonious departure that was surrounded by controversy.

Komphela has not started life at Amaswaiswai as expected; he started the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season with a 1-1 draw against Arrows before falling to Cape Town City by a solitary goal.

WHAT NEXT: Komphela will be aiming at getting his first win on Saturday as Swallows coach at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.