Mokwena must support Zinnbauer and wait for his chance at Orlando Pirates – Tlale

The retired Bafana goalkeeper is confident the Buccaneers can get the desired results with three coaches

Former goalkeeper John Tlale has urged assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena to wait for his opportunity at the Soweto giants.

This comes after the 34-year-old looked uninterested in participating in discussions between Fadlu Davids and coach Josef Zinnbauer who was in charge for the first time on Saturday afternoon.

Mokwena also did not celebrate with the team as they netted three goals against Black at Orlando Stadium as he sat on the bench taking notes.

“The results were not coming when he was in charge and the club had to make a decision to bring in a head coach,” Tlale told Goal.

“He just has to wait for his opportunity, it will come because he is a good coach but coaching a big club like Pirates is not easy.

“I think many were behind him to become a head coach but I don’t think he is ready. He must learn as much as he can so that when a chance comes his way, he is ready.

“This is a big club with history and I don’t think he is ready to take such a big job. At least he was given a chance and he got the necessary support.”

Coming to the fact that the Buccaneers have two assistant coaches in Davids and Mokwena, the retired goalkeeper believes a three-man technical team can yield the desired results.

“I think it can work because this is a big club with many quality players. It’s all about how they share their responsibilities as coaches,” he added.

“On the other hand, it’s also about the relationship and unity among themselves before it is transferred to the players.

“Having three coaches is good sometimes because they can focus on the players individually, remember this is a big squad and they can divide the team and find solutions.

“On the win, I think it will be a morale booster ahead of the Christmas break. All the players have a point to prove to the coach and that is good because the results are coming.”

Meanwhile, the Soweto giants will face Bloemfontein in January 2020 after the Christmas break.