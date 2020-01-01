Mokwena's permanent move from Orlando Pirates to Chippa United '99 percent done'

The youthful coach had been seconded to the Chilli Boys by the Buccaneers until the end of the current season

chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has revealed Rhulani Mokwena is close to sealing a permanent move from to the Port Elizabeth side.

Mokwena joined Chippa United as a Pirates loanee in March and took charge of the 0-0 draw away at before football was suspended in due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tasked with saving 12th-placed Chippa from relegation, the coach is faced with what could be a huge task as his side is six points above basement side Black .

After Mokwena's one game in charge, Mpengesi appears to have been impressed by the coach who he now wants to stay beyond the current season after arriving at the club while still contracted to Orlando Pirates.

"We have our ambitious coach here, Rhulani. He is already planning for next season. We only need six points to run away from relegation," Mpengesi told IOL.

"Rhulani is a high profile coach. Most players want to follow him. We are blessed to have a coach like him. Surely we are keeping him for the long term. I can say 99 percent it is done. He has confirmed with me that he wants to be here. He wants to stay. He knows exactly what is the problem at Chippa United and why we are not winning trophies."

"He will rather stay here at Chippa United as the head coach then go and coach somewhere else because Chippa United is for him and he sees a future here. We've already started not even negotiations actually.

"In principle, we've agreed that he is staying. We are finalising now, we are doing the last details of the contract. I've spoken to his manager. He likes the club."

Coaches are known not to last long at Chippa United but Mokwena has accepted what has arguably become the toughest job in South African football in recent years.

Mpengesi believes Mokwena is another Pitso Mosimane in the making after the youthful coach worked under the manager at Chloorkop, winning the Caf trophy together.

"His role model is Pitso Mosimane. When Mosimane joined Sundowns, they were not stable but turned Sundowns around and that is exactly what he wants to do at Chippa," Mpengesi said.

While Mokwena is contractually still a Pirates technical staff member, Chippa are however taking care of his salary.

"It is Chippa that is paying the coach. Chippa is paying him. Of course, the deal was for us to have him until the end of the season. The chairman of Orlando Pirates [Irvin Khoza] made it clear that we can have him and if we agree for a long term, I will just bless that," said Mpengesi.

Mokwena is still in discussions with Orlando Pirates first performance team analyst Michael Loftman to join him as an assistant at Chippa next season.