Mokwena: Mlungisi needs to go back to the drawing board at Orlando Pirates

The young tactician feels Bucs can cope without their captain against Amakhosi, who beat them in the Telkom Knockout Cup on Saturday

interim coach Rhulani Mokwena was left to rue his side's missed chances against on Tuesday night.

The Soweto giants were held to a 0-0 stalemate by the Team of Choice in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match which was played at Orlando Stadium.

"We like to make it difficult, my middle name is Mlungisi (which means: the one who fixes), so I think so the players try and test how much I can fix certain things, so it's a test to see how difficult they can make things for me, but we keep going and we try to fix," Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

"First chance in the first half with Kabelo Dlamini one-on-one with the goalkeeper and of course [Richard] Ofori makes a very good save and well deserved Man of the Match [award] because he made a lot of top saves to keep them in the game.

"We created a lot of chances and that chance of [Justin] Shonga that hit the crossbar, I still have to analyse and check but from where I was sitting, maybe not the whole circumference [of the ball] crossed the line but from where I'm sitting it looks like it's over the goal-line but I stand to be corrected, I don't know."

Pirates defender Happy Jele is set to miss the team's massive clash with on Saturday after being sent off against Maritzburg, but Mokwena insisted that it is not a big blow for the Buccaneers as they have enough depth in their squad.

"Not really, we've got enough ammunition, we've got 34 players at Orlando Pirates, so we don't complain about losing anybody, today we didn't have (Thembinkosi) Lorch from suspension, we didn't have [Mthokozisi] Dube from suspension but we managed to put on a strong team on the pitch," he explained.

"They gave their all to win the game, that's all you can ask for, even when they were one man down, 10 versus 11, you couldn't really tell once more which team was a man short, so like I said, Mlungisi needs to go back to the drawing board."

Mokwena went on to urge the match officials to be consistent and he also called for the introduction for goal-line technology and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the PSL.

"If you look at the incidents and check how the yellow cards came...err the only thing is just to be consistent [match officials]," he said.

"I remember playing against at the very same stadium and (Thamsanqa) Mkhize was on a second yellow [card] and the referee had the yellow in his pocket and then he put it back into his pocket. For me all it says is we just need a bit of consistency but I don't want to talk about referees.

"You know my stance, they need help, whatever assistance they can get, be it goal-line technology, be it VAR, I don't know, be it human resources, more from the educational perspective," he added.

"I don't know. But it is what it is, my focus is on trying to be the best coach I can be for Orlando Pirates at this moment in time and not to speak on behalf of referees."

The PSL clash between Soweto rivals Chiefs and Pirates will be played at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.