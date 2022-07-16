Mokwena: Mamelodi Sundowns don't sign players just for the sake of it

The Brazilians are not looking at signing many players as they only want to strengthen specific areas of need

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have no desire to sign many players and are only looking at certain priorities.

Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena says the club will not employ a scattergun approach and will prioritise areas that need strengthening following the capture of Bafana Bafana midfielder Sipho Mbule from SuperSport United and Ethiopian forward Abubaker Nasir.

“If you look at the last couple of transfer windows, we don’t sign for the sake of signing. In previous windows, we worked when we felt we needed to strengthen certain positions and we did that,” Mokwena said during an interview with SABC.

“If you look at the Brian Onyango acquisition where everybody said ‘ooh but why Brian?’, the Neo Maema signing and everybody was like ‘ooh but why Neo?”, but we knew what we needed.”

“It is the same now when we sign Surprise Ralani-we sign Surprise Ralani for a specific reason and everybody could see yeah, the age was an issue but none is talking anymore because the player has showed that the decision that we made to bring him here was the right decision.”

“So, there is a lot of work that goes into analysing our team, checking the data of our team, understanding the strength and the weaknesses and even the profile of the team that we want to try to develop.”

“And even now in this window, we continue with that strategy. We don’t get Sundowns signing seven-eight-nine players anymore in the window. We try to look at specific positions where feel that we need to try to take the team in that direction.”

Nasir has already joined Sundowns pre-season training in Phokeng, Rustenburg and Mokwena said the club will do everything possible to ensure he settles in quickly, including getting him an English tutor.

Sundowns have bossed the PSL, winning the last five titles, and are favourites to make it six straight given a number of their rivals such as Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have made wholesale changes to their teams in readiness for the new season.

Mokwena and his team will, however, have to impress on the continent, having come under criticism for not making it past the quarter-final of the Caf Champions League despite finishing top of their group.

The Brazilians were knocked out by Angola’s Petro Atletico, who went through 3-2 on aggregate, after a 2-1 home victory followed by a 1-1 stalemate away at the FNB Stadium.