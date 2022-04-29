Mokwena: Mamelodi Sundowns deserve guard of honour from PSL rivals Kaizer Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has called on Kaizer Chiefs to accord them a guard of honour for being crowned Premier Soccer League champions for the fifth season in a row with four matches to spare.

On Wednesday, Masandawana wrapped up their fifth title on the trot despite a 0-0 result against Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld, and was crowned champions for a record-extending 12th time.

Though they have four matches against Sekhukhune United, Chiefs, Stellenbosch, and Royal AM coming up to wind up the season, Mokwena believes Chiefs should give them a parade of honour when they face off on May 8 at FNB Stadium.

What did Mokwena say?

“I have to be very careful because it is a sensitive space. In the end, Kaizer Chiefs are an important club for SA history and our level of football,” Mokwena said as quoted by Sowetan.

“We also have to be respectful when we talk about the club, particularly because Ntate Kaizer Motaung is one of the major reasons we have the National Soccer League and PSL.

“I think as a professional club, and I would go back to when they won the league title, I think Sundowns gave them a guard of honour. I think they were coached by Stuart Baxter if I am not mistaken. Sundowns did give them a guard of honour.

“Because of what I know about the club and values people at the club carry and the professionalism and sportsmanship perspective, I expect they would do that.”

Mokwena continued: “It is not a must and, therefore, if they do it or don’t do it, it shouldn’t really matter. What should be important is that we guard against trying to create animosity and rivalry that doesn’t exist off the pitch.

“We have to be very careful and not shun the efforts and immense contribution that football club has had on where SA football is at the moment.”

Before they face Chiefs, Sundowns have a Nedbank semi-final fixture against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday before they return to league action with a game against Sekhukhune Ellis Park Stadium on May 3.

The Brazilians have accumulated 58 points from 26 matches, 13 more than second-placed Royal AM, while Cape Town are third on 41 points. If they win their remaining four matches, Sundowns will finish the season with 70 points.