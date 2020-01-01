Mokwena left Mamelodi Sundowns with my classified book - Mosimane

The Kagiso-born mentor says the reason the Sea Robbers have been playing well in recent years is that they know everything his team does

coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed Rhulani Mokwena left with what he called his "classified book" when he moved to .

The 55-year-old mentor feels the Buccaneers are a different team since Mokwena joined them over two years ago.

On Wednesday, Pirates outsmarted Sundowns and Mosimane said this was because Mokwena handed this piece of information to Fadlu Davids before he took leave.

"Fadlu Davids has my classified book that Rhulani left [Sundowns for Pirates]," Mosimane told the media.

"They know everything that I do. My classified information is with them because I have seen how Pirates attack after Rulani had left."

Mosimane also claimed Pirates have copied the way Sundowns play, suggesting that is the reason they kept his charges on their toes in the title race for two consecutive seasons.

"A lot of movements that I have been doing here are there, and they have really changed the team for the last two years and they chased us in the league," added Mosimane.

Furthermore, Mosimane confirmed he is always in touch with Mokwena who has been missing from the Pirates bench for the past few games.

According to Mosimane, Mokwena is on a learning curve in Europe and hasn't left the Buccaneers.

"All I know is that he said he was going to Europe," Mosimane continued.

Article continues below

"I speak to Rhulani. He has been my friend even before he came to Sundowns.

"So, I speak to him and he said he's on a learning curve and learning process in Europe.

"And Rhulani is still Orlando Pirates' assistant coach. Our friendship on the side has to be managed properly with work."