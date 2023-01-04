Mokwena lauds Mamelodi Sundowns players for adapting to changes in victory over Swallows FC

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has expressed his delight at seeing his players adapt well to his tactical changes.

Mokwena was impressed by the tactical application of his side

Sundowns coach reaped the benefits of an improved second half

2-0 victory saw the Brazilians open a seven-point league lead

WHAT HAPPENED? Sundowns responded in the second half after being frustrated in the first 45 minutes by a defensive Swallows FC with goals from Neo Maema and Themba Zwane handing them an eighth straight victory to open a seven-point league lead over second-placed SuperSport United.

Maema scored via a thunderous left-footed shot in the 63rd minute while Zwane made the points safe four minutes later when he finished off Cassius Mailula’s pass.

Mokwena had made two changes to the side that beat Orland Pirates in their last match with Mailula taking the place of the injured Aboubakar Nasir while Sifiso Ngobeni was preferred ahead of Aubrey Modiba. Their display, and the overall performance of the team, left the Sundowns coach impressed.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “First half we struggled to get into the right areas. We didn’t really have the bravery and the confidence but I want to thank the players for adapting to the tactical changes,” Mokwena said after the match.

“We made a couple of changes and I Know it shook a little bit because it was not the normal structure that we have played this season and the players have adapted very well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Victory keeps Mokwena’s side firmly in the driving seat in their quest to retain their title and make it six straight league crowns.

The Masandwana tactician was coming head-to-head with veteran coach Ernst Middendorpo whom he has described as one of his mentors but he came up trumps after his side upped their game in the second stanza, following a lethargic first-half display.

WHAT’S NEXT? Sundowns play away to third-placed Richards Bay, who are having a great season, in their next match at King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday.