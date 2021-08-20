Mokwena lauds former Al Ahly target Sirino's commitment and hints at more new signings

The 34-year-old tactician commented on the possibility of his side adding more players to the squad in the current transfer window

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena lauded Gaston Sirino's attitude and commitment following his side's win over AmaZulu FC on Friday evening.

The Uruguayan playmaker made a substitute appearance as Masandawana claimed a 1-0 win over Usuthu in their opening PSL match of the 2021/22 season.

Sirino has repeatedly voiced his desire to leave Sundowns for reigning African and Egyptian champions Al Ahly where he would reunite with his former coach Pitso Mosimane this year.

Al Ahly saw their bids for the player rejected by Masandawana late last year, but Mosimane has stated that they will no longer be pursuing the talented player.

Mokwena was impressed by the 30-year-old's commitment following their narrow win over Usuthu which saw the Brazilians start their defence of the PSL title with a victory.

"Gaston very important player for us, settled now focused, he pledged his commitment and this is what we say all the time," Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

"We can't remember one or two mistakes when the player has shown us 150 times that he loves the club, he's committed to the club and sometimes you try to forget one or two occasions.

"And it happens to everybody you know - where we make mistakes and we try to remember the 99 times that he's respected us, fought for us, and helped us to win football matches," he continued.

"We're happy that his attitude is here and he's settled, focused on helping the team meet its objectives and we continue to work."

The Tshwane giants have been active in the current transfer window having signed Thabiso Kutumela, Neo Maema, Sifiso Ngobeni, Divine Lunga, Pavol Safranko, and Grant Kekana.

Mokwena indicated that the Brazilians may not be done signing new players as they look to go all the way and clinch their fifth successive PSL title this term.

"Whether or not we're done on the transfer window, that one let's wait and see because we're working on one or two deals but we can't let the cat out of the bag yet," he added.

Sundowns have been linked with Lamontville Golden Arrows captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, who was one of the most outstanding defenders in the PSL last season.