Mokwena jibe against Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates after Nedbank Cup exit? 'Not always best team wins the Cup'

Rhulani Mokwena has now claimed the Nedbank Cup is not always won by the best team after Mamelodi Sundowns' exit.

Downs were eliminated by Stellies

Chiefs, Pirates and Sekhukhune are other teams in semis

Mokwena claims not the best team wins Nedbank Cup

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns' bid for a domestic brace was quashed last weekend by Stellenbosch who came from a goal down to claim a 2-1 Nedbank Cup quarter-final win.

Mokwena was quick to accept responsibility after the loss to Stellies insisting that his team underperformed.

The 36-year-old further stated the loss is an eye-opener considering the fact that his team has now gone four matches in all competitions without tasting victory. Three of those games have been draws.

While Mokwena concedes it feels bad to be knocked out, he claims Cup competitions are not usually won by the best teams.

WHAT HE SAID: "No, it’s not a wake-up call, I don’t hide and I won’t hide in these moments, it’s where as leadership, as a coach I need to be held accountable," Mokwena said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I am responsible for bad results, and yes it’s my responsibility to be in front, especially when the team is not doing well, so all the blame and responsibility falls on my head and as I said, I’m very proud of the players and what they have done this season.

"The hard one always is the league, that’s a competition where you have to be consistent to win it, it’s not always the best team that wins the cup, sometimes it’s the rub of the green to get the results."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates also made it into the last four.

However, just one will make it to the final since they are scheduled to meet in the semis on May 6. Bucs have already won the MTN8 this season and will hope to get their second silverware.

Amakhosi are in an eight-year silverware drought and are desperately in need of the trophy. The Sea Robbers, SuperSport United and Chiefs are also chasing a Caf Champions League spot.

The other Nedbank Cup semi-final clash will be between Stellies and Sekhukhune United.

After their exit from the Cup, Masandawana, who recently successfully defended their PSL crown, will now turn their attention to the Caf Champions League quarter-final game against CR Belouizdad.

WHAT NEXT: While the Brazilians will be engaged in a continental assignment this weekend, the Soweto giants will be playing in PSL matches.