Mokwena is losing the dressing room battle at Orlando Pirates - Sebola

The former Bucs marksman feels that the coach's inexperience is starting to show after three of his star players got red-carded in November

legend Andries Sebola doesn't think coach Rhulani Mokwena has the required player-management skills to deal with his squad.

This comes after the Buccaneers received three red cards in four matches, and the retired striker believes that it is a sign that things are not going well at the Houghton-based side.

“I think the players are crying out for help. Something is just not right here. The discipline is not there. The players are not playing their hearts out," Sebola told City Press.

"I won’t be surprised if it’s an attitude of ‘let me get a red card so I can stay at home’. It is clear that some players are not happy with the coach.”

Sebola also feels players such as Justin Shonga, Augustine Mulenga and Thembinkosi Lorch, who were some of Pirates' top performers last season, have struggled under Mokwena.

“He is failing to control the dressing room. Some players are showing their unhappiness. Wayne Sandilands is older than him; do you think he will respect him?” asked Sebola.

Mthokozisi Dube was sent-off against in a Telkom Knockout Cup clash on November 2 while Happy Jele red-carded against on November 5. Lorch was then dismissed in the team's league win last week.

Pirates senior administrator Floyd Mbele admitted that the club is concerned about the number of red cards their players picked up last month alone.

“It’s a concern, more so because it is something unusual for us. We have to look at the situation in the context of how we have been performing," Mbele told the same publication.

"Maybe it’s the manifestation of the general frustration of the players, especially knowing what they can achieve for the club but this does not condone their behaviour. The general attitude must be fair play.”

The experienced football administrator said the Soweto giants have a code of conduct in place, but they won't rush to punish the offenders.

“Each case must be dealt with on its own merit, and it is something we are looking at but, at the same time, we are not at a stage of raising the alarm.

“Instead of rushing into meting out punishment, we should also consider rehabilitation.”