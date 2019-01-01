Mokwena is just ‘emotional’ – Kaizer Chiefs defender Cardoso hits back at Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena

The Amakhosi centre back has hit back at the Bucs interim coach for his comments about Glamour Boys being thuggish

defender Daniel Cardoso has rubbished claims made by coach Rhulani Mokwena that they were thuggish in their 3-2 win in the Premier Soccer League ( ) match a few weeks ago.

Mokwena slammed Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp’s tactics, saying he instructed his players to kick and punch Bucs players, but Cardoso has labeled the 34-year-old manager as just being emotional.

Ahead of Chiefs' Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final clash against on Sunday, Cardoso stated that Thembinkosi Lorch stamped on Khama Billiat but the Pirates mentor did not comment on it.

“On that point, if you look at the week before we played the derby and (Thembinkosi) Lorch stood on Khama (Billiat) and nothing was said,” Cardoso told the media on Thursday.

“Rhulani didn’t have anything to say. I am not bad-mouthing him or anything, but it works both ways. I think he is an emotional coach and obviously it was a big derby.

Although the towering Mathoho received a red card for the push on Mabaso, the former player insists that Mokwena blew everything out of proportion.

In the first match which was Telkom Knockout quarter-final match at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Lorch fouled Billiat before stamping on him only to receive a yellow card, forcing emotions to go high as the players were calmed down by the referee.

In the second clash in the league at the FNB Stadium, Mokwena complained that the German mentor told his players to use ‘thuggish’ tactics to bag the full three points.

Moreover, Mokwena was not happy with the penalty awarded to Chiefs, saying Bernard Parker took a dive in the box.

“But it’s part of football. We didn’t go out to fight, I think it got blown out of proportion," Cardoso continued.

“(Eric) Mathoho didn’t hit anybody, he pushed (Abel) Mabaso but obviously they are gonna…they are the ones who might have been doing diving lessons the way they carried on like there was a pool on the ground.”