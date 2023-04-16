Mokwena in denial after Nedbank Cup exit? 'Stellenbosch were not much better, but they were better'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has admitted Stellenbosch were better than his team and deserved the Nedbank Cup semi-final slot.

WHAT HAPPENED: The holders Mamelodi Sundowns lost their 1-0 lead to fall 2-1 against Stellenbosch at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday evening.

Mokwena admitted the Brazilians were not at their best and deserved to crash out of the tournament.

WHAT HE SAID: "Let us just congratulate Stellenbosch and wish them all the best for the rest of the Cup," Mokwena said after the match.

"Today we didn’t deserve to win and that is a competitive sport. If someone is better than you, you put your hands up, congratulate them and wish them all the best.

"They were not much better, but they were better. We lost a lot of the duels today, from the first minute but okay we go [on], as I said congratulations to Stellenbosch and wish them all the best."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The loss means Sundowns are winless in their last four matches across all competition.s They have scored just two goals in the process and conceded three.

It is a worry for Mokwena considering Masandawana are in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals where they are scheduled to play CR Belouizdad in the first leg next week.

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: Mokwena must now work on his attacking department ahead of the continental fixture on Saturday, April 22.