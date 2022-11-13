Mokwena: I am ‘disappointed’ with Orlando Pirates striker Erasmus' words after all I did for him

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says he did not deserve to receive the harsh words from Orlando Pirates’ Kermit Erasmus on Saturday.

Mokwena and Erasmus had an exchange of words on Saturday

The Downs coach expresses disappointment at his former player

He claims he did a lot for Erasmus and does not deserve such treatment

WHAT HAPPENED? The two clashed on the touchline during the Carling Black Label Cup final at FNB Stadium and Sundowns won the match 4-0. But earlier on in the contest, Tapelo Xoki’s challenge on Haashim Domingo forced the Masandawana midfielder to limp out of the match. That sparked a touchline bust-up between Mokwena and Erasmus who appeared to be trading harsh words as Xoki was also given his marching orders by referee Thando Ndzandzeka.

WHAT MOKWENA SAID: “I'm very disappointed because the tackle was not something you don’t want to see from an opponent,” said Mokwena as per Times Lives.

“Career-threatening situations like that shouldn’t be applauded, it was just a bit of a disappointment. I was disappointed at how he [Erasmus] spoke to me - I just felt I didn’t deserve that and especially from him.

“Maybe that’s why I feel in this moment bittersweet because I know what the club [Sundowns] has done for him and what I have personally done for him. I cannot sit here and speak about some of the things but it's OK - I suppose that’s what life is about. We take it in on the chin and we move.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saturday’s clash between Mokwena and Erasmus, as well as the coach’s remarks, could suggest a break-up in the relationship between the two. The youthful tactician worked with Erasmus at the Brazilians for three seasons until towards the end of September when the striker rejoined Pirates. Erasmus has previously stated that he felt disrespected by Sundowns, leading to his transfer deadline day departure.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOKWENA AND ERASMUS? Mokwena and his men are going into the Fifa World Cup break on a high after Saturday’s convincing victory. He would be hoping they return and pick up on the same momentum. Erasmus and Pirates are also heading for this break and they would be keen to come back strongly.