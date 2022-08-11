Mokwena: How Vilakazi hurt Mamelodi Sundowns and predicts long season for PSL champions

The 35-year-old pointed out that the Rockets knew 150% of Masandawana's weaknesses following their narrow defeat

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena predicted a long season for his side and discussed Sibusiso Vilakazi's influence following their defeat to TS Galaxy on Wednesday night.

Masandawana were humbled by Galaxy in their second Premier Soccer League match of the current season as Lefa Hlongwane's 34th-minute goal earned the Rockets a 1-0 victory at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane.

"Yeah, what's there to say? 70 percent ball possession, 18 chances, four big chances and then they get two chances," Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

"The one that they got from a transition and another one with Vila [Vilakazi] on a one-on-one with Ronwen Williams but relatively almost nothing.

"So move on it's gonna be a very long season, very long season. There’s no time in football, you've got to win matches, we're in a sport of winning matches, as coaches our job is to win matches," he continued.

"The performance today was not good, we had too many players that were struggling with the touch, the intensity of the game and that's our responsibility to make sure the team is prepared."

The former Orlando Pirates assistant coach also feels that Vilakazi, who recently joined Galaxy from Sundowns after training with the PSL champions in pre-season, had the intel which helped the Rockets overcome Masandawana.

“It’s one of those, one of 30 [games]," Mokwena said about Vilakazi who spent six seasons with Masandawana as they dominated South African football.

"Not an easy one against a very well-coached side and you can see that having Vila train with us – very smart, an intelligent person, the entire pre-season – played into their advantage a little bit.

"He has too much intel and they knew 150% of the weaknesses of our team."

Sundowns will now battle it out with Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in a Gauteng Derby encounter on Saturday.