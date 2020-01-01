'Mokwena has identified deadwood' - Mpengesi on Chippa United exit rumours

The Chilli Boys boss has been disappointed by his long-serving player's behaviour this season

chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has commented on the five players who have reportedly been released by the club.

Reports emerged on Thursday indicating that Kurt Lentjies, Andile Mbenyane, Thabo Rakhale, Lehlogonolo Masalesa and Diamond Thopola have all been released by the Chilli Boys.

However, Mpengesi could not confirm or deny the rumours as he was attending the Premier Soccer League ( )'s Board of Governors meeting in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

More teams

"I'm still going to check that, I will hear what is going on there. Remember, I'm not there in Port Elizabeth, but there was nothing that was brought to my attention," Mpengesi told the media.

It came as a surprise that Chippa had parted ways with their longest-serving player, Mbenyane, who has been with the club for 10 years.

The club boss indicated that the 32-year-old attacking midfielder has been taking advantage of the fact that he has been with the Eastern Cape-bassed side for too long.

"Look, I'm sure there are things that the coach [Rhulani Mokwena] is not happy with, but I don't think it is something that cannot be resolved," he continued.

"But it's about time also that players like Mbenyane must come to the party - he must pick up his socks. I mean, he's been with us for all these years, and for him to be behaving in the way that we are hearing.

"What we are hearing is that he's got days like Mondays and some days that he just does not come to training, and he's a player now that has been with us for many years but he has not yet even reached 130 games."

Mbenyane struggled for game-time under former Chippa coach Norman Mapeza, who also complained about attacking midfielder Rakhale's work-rate.

"So, now, if you count 30 games times 10, at least he's supposed to have 300 games. He has played less than 130 games, so that shows you that he has not done a lot for the club. In fact, as a club we have done a lot for him," Mpengesi added.

"So, now a coach who wants to do well, I'm sure you might hear that coach [Norman] Mapeza was not happy with certain players in our club, and now Rhulani - because he loves his job - in fact, he has already identified these deadwood players."

Mokwena worked with defender Thopola at Pirates last season before the club decided to loan him out to the Chilli Boys prior to the start of the current season.

Article continues below

"Unfortunately, as much as we love Andile, the truth must be told that his behaviour is disappointing. But I'm not sure [about the other players], we are still going to engage the coach," Mpengesi maintained.

"This is not a final decision, but I'm going to sit down with him and say maybe, let's wait until the end of the season and then we can take that decision."

Rakhale, who was once on the books of , has been linked with a move to .