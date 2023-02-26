Rhulani Mokwena is satisfied with the way Mamelodi Sundowns played in the Caf Champions League game against Al Ahly in Egypt on Saturday night.

WHAT HAPPENED: Sundowns lost a lead and went behind before snatching a late equaliser to ensure their Caf Champions League game against Al Ahly on Saturday night ended 2-2.

Mokwena says it was a tough outing but has since expressed his delight with how his players responded.

However, the youthful tactician insists Masandwana deserved maximum points owing to the way they played against the Red Devils in the Group B encounter.

WHAT HE SAID: "Congratulations to both of the teams for putting in a very good performance, I think the crowd enjoyed the four goals, two very good sides on the pitch," Mokwena said in a presser.

"And congratulations to my players because it was a very difficult game against a very good side and a team that made us work very very hard for the point. We wanted to get three points but it was not easy against Al Ahly.

"We wanted three, we got one – we had the better chances in my opinion and yeah, we take the one and we move."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Thapelo Morena did not disappoint his coach, who chose him ahead of Khuliso Mudau, who came in as a late substitute for Brian Mandela.

The former scored the equaliser, which ensured the Brazilians maintained their unbeaten record in their pool.

"Congratulations to Thapelo Morena, it was difficult to have him on the bench," Mokwena continued.

"He has been very good for us and then he comes in with an important goal to make it 2-2, incredible attitude, incredible human being, top footballer."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns are unbeaten in their last four matches against the Egyptian giants. They have collected two wins and as many draws.

Saturday's draw ensured Sundowns retained their position on top of the table with seven points.

Al Ahly are now with one point after two matches while Coton Sport are at the bottom with no points.

Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman are second with six points from two matches.

WHAT NEXT: Masandawana will now focus on the Nedbank Cup game against Marumo Gallants and the Premier Soccer League match against Stellenbosch before they host Al Ahly.