Mokwena guarantees record-chasing Shalulile will score more goals this season for Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena has stated Peter Shalulile is not yet done this season as far as goals are concerned.

Shaulile is chasing the scorer's record

Mokwena provides update on Mailula injury

Golden boot race heats up

WHAT HAPPENED? Mamelodi Sundowns beat Marumo Gallants 2-0 on Saturday evening and their most potent goalscorer, Peter Shalulile did not get on the score sheet.

The usually red-hot Namibian forward seems to be coming off the boil a bit as he has only netted three times in 10 games across all competitions. But his coach, Mokwena, is not overly concerned about Shalulile's lack of bite lately.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I am not worried because I know that he will convert in the next match. He gives his best and all the other players as well. This is a great team, these are great human beings and I don't think they get enough praise. It is a pleasure and extreme privilege to coach them," said Mokwena.

Another cause for concern for Masandawana is the absence of the young and exciting Cassius Mailula. The 21-year-old has been in the casualty ward for the last three games after suffering an injury.

Like Shalulile, the goals are seemingly drying up for "Cash Money", as he is popularly known. Mailula scored six goals in his last 15 outings across all competitions, with the last coming against CR Belouizdad in the Caf Champions League quarter-final first-leg.

But he is expected to make the race for fitness as Sundowns look ahead for an important clash this weekend.

"Cassius' injury is not as bad as we thought, we should have him back soon," said Mokwena.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Shalulile and and "Cash Money" are key figures in Sundowns' bid to win a PSL and Champions League double this season. Their combined contribution of goals in the Premier Soccer League is 24, while they have scored a total of 12 goals in the Champions League.

Mokwena needs both of them to be fit and at their best, and on a personal level, Shalulile is gunning for what will be a record breaking third golden boot award in the PSL. He currently holds the record with Collins Mbesuma as both men have bagged the coveted gong twice. Shalulile currently leads the pack with a dozen goals.

Tailing Shalulile is Orlando Pirates' Pule Saleng, SuperSport United's Bradley Grobler, Marumo's Ranga Chivaviro, Cape Town City's Khanyisa Mayo and Godspower Ighodaro of Chippa United. All of these players are on 10 goals each.

WHAT'S NEXT: Sundowns are set to jet off to Morocco sometime this coming week as they have an appointment with Wydad Casablanca in the first-leg semi-final of the Champions League on Saturday.