Mokwena: Former Orlando Pirates assistant coach returns to Mamelodi Sundowns

The 35-year-old left the Brazilians for the Buccaneers three years ago but he's back to assume his role as Mosimane's second assistant

have officially announced the return of Rhulani Mokwena to the club.

According to a statement released by the club, Mokwena will go back to his old position of being Pitso Mosimane's second assistant alongside Manqoba Mngqithi.

He returns to the Tshwane giants after three years - he spent two-and-a-half seasons with and the last few months as head coach of .

"Former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach, Rhulani Mokwena, is expected to re-join the Chloorkop side in the same capacity, having parted ways with the club back in 2017 to join archrivals, Orlando Pirates," Sundowns said in the statement.

The Chloorkop-based side revealed Mokwena will join the team in Rustenburg as soon as he receives the result of his Covid-19 test.

"Mokwena will travel to Rustenburg to join the Brazilians in camp as soon as he has received the result for his COVID-19 test. If everything goes according to plan, he will join the team by the end of this week.

"The experienced Mokwena spent more than three years with Sundowns before embarking on a journey to coach some of the most competitive sides in the . He also took the time to capacitate himself by travelling to Europe to study at the current Premier League champions, ," continued the statement.

Club president Patrice Motsepe welcomed Mokwena with both hands, the club confirmed.

"The president of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr Patrice Motsepe welcomed Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the club looks to reinforce the technical team as they continue to aspire to dominate in the Caf to earn the second star for the Club and beyond. Mokwena will add a new dimension to our already accomplished technical team and will make a valuable contribution to Sundowns."

Mokwena worked hand-in-hand with both Mosimane and Mngqithi as Sundowns won the Caf Champions League trophy in 2016.

However, it was when Pirates appointed Micho Sredojevic as their head coach in 2017 that Mokwena felt he needed to grow as a coach and he joined the Sea Robbers as their assistant coach.

He was handed the coaching job on an interim basis soon after Sredojevic resigned at the start of the 2019/20 season.

But things didn't go according to plan for him as the team struggled for positive results despite playing beautiful football.

The arrival of Josef Zinnbauer pushed Mokwena out of the club - and he spent three months focusing on ABC Motsepe League club Black Poison FC before Chippa United came knocking for his services.