Mokwena fires Mailula warning: 'Sundowns are going to suffer together'

Mamelodi Sundowns Rhulani Mokwena is delighted with the impact Caf Champions League debutants like Cassius Mailula are making.

Sundowns defeated Coton Sport on Friday

Mokwena impressed by debutants

Underlines importance of staying focused

WHAT HAPPENED: Mokwena was impressed with the way his charges played as Sundowns collected three crucial points after a 3-1 win against Coton Sport on Friday.

Cassius Mailula scored a brace with Khuliso Mudau also on the scoresheet against the hosts - who got their lone strike courtesy of Patient Wassou to ensure they registered their second Group B win.

Mokwena is happy with some of his players who are playing at the continental level for the first time and underlined the importance of getting a positive outcome.

WHAT HE SAID: "A lot of my players were playing for the first time in the Champions League, Cassius Mailula, Teboho Mokoena, Ronwen Williams, we had Denis Onyango as the number one last season, Mothobi Mvala, Grant Kekana, and Marcelo Allende," Mokwena told the media.

"The quality of the players also came to the fold, very big three points. We beat a very good side, a physical side with a lot of technicalities. We just played the game the way it’s supposed to be played.

"This is the Champions League. There will be teams that will be strong in certain phases. We are going to suffer together, then do what the game asks of you. This is the experience we get, we’ll get better, and we’ll improve."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Downs have failed to get past the last eight in the last two seasons but they are determined to go all the way in the ongoing campaign.

After a 1-0 win over Al Hilal in their opening group game, Downs are now on six points.

With the likes of hungry Mailula - who has scored six goals in three Champions League games, Mokwena has every reason to be optimistic.

WHAT NEXT: Sundowns have a tricky assignment against Al Ahly in their next Caf Champions League outing.