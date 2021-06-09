Mokwena does not believe in McCarthy's PSL Coach of the Season award

The former Orlando Pirates assistant coach stated delivering the championship trophy is the most important thing for him

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena feels individual awards should be scrapped after Benni McCarthy beat him to the PSL Coach of the Season accolade.

Mokwena and fellow Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi were nominated for the award after they led Masandawana to their fourth consecutive PSL title in the 2020/21 season.

However, the accolade was won by McCarthy, who guided AmaZulu FC to a second-place finish in the PSL for the first time in the club's history.

Mokwena seems to have not taken the judges’ decision to overlook his hard work to heart as he made it clear that they are not in the business of chasing individual accolades.

“I’ve always retained the stance that football should not have individual awards. It’s my opinion,” Mokwena said on Daily Sun.

“No individual wins a game in football. You can put the coach on the touchline, but without the quality of the players, without the work ethics, the ability to express themselves and help the team win, you can’t win matches.

“We’re not in the business of chasing individual awards. Of course, as you move on with the journey, awards become part of the process. But if you focus too much on that you lose track of what is most important. You have to keep sight of what’s important.”

Mokwena is the youngest co-coach to win the PSL title at the age of 34 and he explained that their hard work paid off having been appointed along with Mngqithi following Pitso Mosimane's departure in September 2020.

“We’ve delivered the championship trophy, which is the most important award. It reflects the hard work, the commitment, and only that of the just the coaches, the technical team," he added.

Article continues below

"But that of the players, the management, the board and everyone that’s involved with Sundowns, including the supporters.

“Which one would you rather deliver, I’d rather deliver the championship trophy and if we get the coach of the month or the season, it is just part of the package.”

Mokwena and Mngqithi won the PSL Coach of the Month award for May and June this year.