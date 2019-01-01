Mokwena defends under-fire Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Delle

The former Platinum Stars assistant coach is confident Bucs keeper Delle will improve once he adapts to the South African football

caretaker coach Rhulani Mokwena believes it is unfair to criticise the club's new goalkeeper Joris Delle.

The 29-year-old stopper has been criticised heavily for conceding eight goals in three Premier Soccer League ( ) matches.

Many have questioned Mokwena's decision to drop Wayne Sandilands and field Delle, who is yet to keep a clean sheet for the Buccaneers.

However, Mokwena insists the Frenchman still needs time to adapt to life in 's top-flight.

“Football is not about an individual you know, conceding goals is about the organisation of the team at times,” Mokwena told the media.

“He is doing his best. He is adjusting to the game in South Africa and he will get better and we will do better as the technical team to make sure he gets there."

The young tactician made it clear he will never censure one of his players in public.

"You will never hear me throw anybody under the bus. We do our corrections and we are honest with each other when we analyse – and that’s where we talk, in the four walls," he added.

"We don’t hold anything back. But in public, about players, you won’t get anything (negative) from me.”

Delle joined Pirates on a long-term deal from former Eredivisie champions prior to the start of the season.

The Briey-born keeper made his debut for the Soweto giants in their 2-1 league win over .

He has since conceded seven goals as Pirates recorded a 4-3 defeat to and a 3-3 draw with .

Pirates' next league match will be against Stellenbosch FC in the Western Cape on Saturday, October 26.