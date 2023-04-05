Mokwena defends Mamelodi Sundowns' performance after being frustrated by 10-man Cape Town City

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has reacted to Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Cape Town City in a Premier Soccer League match.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians were frustrated in their own Loftus Versfeld backyard by City, who had a player sent off towards the end of the match. The Citizens played the last 16 minutes of the contest with 10 men following a red card to Cameroonian midfielder Brice Ambina.

Despite star players like Themba Zwane, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Peter Shalulile, Mothobi Mvala and Khuliso Mudau returning to the starting XI, the Brazilians found it difficult against City.

After some of his key men were silenced by the Citizens, Mokwena feels they had a better game as compared to their recent outings.

WHAT MOKWENA SAID: "Tough game, very difficult game against opponents with very good players on the pitch," Mokwens told the media.

"We had a good game of football, I like the performance. It was a lot better than the performances against Cotonsport and Al Hilal.

"The difference is that we scored in Sudan, in the last match [against Cotonsport] we scored two and today [Tuesday] we just couldn't score. I like today's performance. it's football, we can't win them all.

"We go again and we prepare for Swallows, we try to win the next one."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Masandwana have been avoiding defeat, a recent trend of dropping points could start worrying Sundowns fans. After a period of relentless performances, where they enjoyed a winning streak, the Brazilians are now having a bit of a blip in form.

In the past eight games, Sundowns have shared spoils four times. It started with a 2-2 away at Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League before Stellenbosch ended their 15-game winning streak in the PSL following a 1-1 draw.

They then surrendered a 1-0 lead to be restricted to a 1-1 draw by Al Hilal, before Tuesday’s result against City.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? The Brazilians will wait to learn their Champions League quarter-final opponents in Wednesday's draw.

They are also now preparing to visit Swallows FC for Sunday’s league match and they will be out to avoid going for two straight games without winning.