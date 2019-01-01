Mokwena credits international break for Orlando Pirates' Telkom Knockout Cup victory

The youthful coach is now optimistic of the future after the Buccaneers atoned for their poor run of form with a win over Stellenbosch

coach Rhulani Mokwena says they used the Fifa international period to fine-tune their tactics, leading to Saturday’s Telkom Knockout quarter-final victory over Stellenbosch.

Thembinkosi Lorch’s goal helped the Soweto giants edge Stellenbosch 1-0 at Orlando Stadium to advance to the last four of the tournament.

Pirates have been struggling for form this season in which they were dumped out of the Caf and MTN8 Cup.

They have also been inconsistent in the Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign where they are placed mid-table, having conceded the second-highest number of goals.

But Mokwena feels their inactivity during the Fifa international break helped them correct their tactical shortcomings, especially their glaring defensive frailties.

“The Fifa break affords time to work on our defensive organisation, on keeping possession and not be vulnerable to counter-attacks,” Mokwena was quoted as saying by SuperSport.

Pirates will now face Stellenbosch again in their next league match before playing , , current log leaders and in other PSL fixtures.

Buoyed by Saturday’s win, Mokwena has fired warning shots to Pirates’ upcoming opponents that they could be in for high-scoring upsets.

Article continues below

“There is also a big positive that we are creating so many chances and somebody soon is going to be on the receiving end of a couple of goals,” Mokwena said.

“I try to live on the positives, so there was no frustration.”

Mokwena’s sentiments come as his team has managed only a single league victory under his charge so far.