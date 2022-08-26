The tactician lauded the Bafana Bafana vice-captain’s qualities but was cagey about the possibility of the Brazilians re-signing him

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has remained guarded on whether his club would be interested in re-signing Percy Tau should he be available.

There have been reports that former Sundowns forward Tau has left Egyptian side Al Ahly but the Cairo giants are yet to confirm or deny it.

However, that has not stopped transfer speculation linking the player with a return to the PSL and Sundowns are among those tipped to sign him.

Tau made 100 appearances for the Brazilians, scoring 25 goals, including 14 in his final season (2017-18), to be crowned the PSL Payer of the Year before leaving for Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

When quizzed over the situation of the forward, Mokwena remained coy, choosing to talk about the payer’s qualities instead.

“I don’t know much about Percy being unsettled. [He is] an incredible human being also, top, top kid and a very good football player,” Mokwena told the media ahead of Sundowns’ MTN8 quarter-final clash against SuperSport United on Sunday.

“I can’t speak about him because I don’t think Al Ahly have officially made a statement on Percy and therefore, because he’s not a free agent and because he belongs to a club that we have huge respect for, it becomes very difficult to comment,” he added.

“But if you wanna ask me about the person and the footballer, you know my opinion, but I’d refrain from speaking about Percy because he belongs to another club.”

Mokwena and Tau know each other well having worked together for three years (2014-2017) when the tactician served as Pitso Mosimane’s assistant at Sundowns.

Masandawana have made four signings so far with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, midfielders Marcelo Allende, Bongani Zungu and Sipho Mbule joining in the summer transfer window while Ethiopian forward Ahmed Abubeker Nasi, signed in January, has also linked up with the team.

However, it might be difficult to resist the temptation of bringing back Tau, given he is a player they know too well, having nurtured him from a young age.

The Bafana Bafana vice-captain joined Al Ahly in August 2021 having failed to made the grade at Brighton where he was loaned out to Belgian clubs Union SG, Club Brugge and Anderlecht during his seven-year spell on the books of the English side.

Tau has made 33 appearances, scoring eight goals while providing five assists in his time in Egypt but constant injury problems and loss of form have seen Al Ahly reportedly run out of patience, leading to rumours of an early contract termination despite signing a three-year deal, with an option for another.