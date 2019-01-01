Mokwena: 'Courageous' Muwowo will be huge asset for Orlando Pirates

The 22-year-old will hope to make his mark at Bucs after winning the 2019 Zambian Footballer of Year accolade

caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena has praised Austin Muwowo after the winger made his Premier Soccer League ( ) debut against Lamontville on Wednesday

The Zambia international was introduced in the closing stages of the match as the Soweto giants were held to a 0-0 draw by a stubborn Arrows side in a PSL match at the Orlando Stadium.

In the best chance of the match, Bucs were awarded a free-kick in a promising area and Muwowo stepped up and forced Arrows goalkeeper Edmond Sibanda into a magnificent save at the far post.

Mokwena lauded Mokwena, 22, for showing courage by taking responsibility in his first official match for one of the biggest teams in .

“He is a very good player. No doubt about it. I think we saw glimpses of it. It is not easy to make your derby at Orlando," Mokwena told the media.

"There is lots of pressure, particularly because, number one, it is Orlando Stadium, the spiritual home of Orlando Pirates. number two, there is a lot of expectation and number three, the team has not been doing well.

“So, there were three heavy bags he was carrying on his debut which is not easy.

"But he showed courage, he showed character and he fought very hard in the 10 minutes that he was given. He showed a lot of quality."

The former academy coach was also impressed by Muwowo's ability to play in different positions in attack.

“He has a left foot that is very, very sweet. He has a good touch on the ball. He has the ability to play both outside and inside," Mokwena said.

"In other words, he can play as a number 10 and he can play on the line to isolate and dribble. He has the ability to play beyond the defence and score goals as he did in Zambia.

"He is going to be a huge asset for the Buccaneers."

It remains to be seen whether Muwowo will be handed his full debut when Pirates take on in a PSL match on Saturday, September 21.