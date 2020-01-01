Mokwena 'content with the work we did at Orlando Pirates'

The Chippa United coach does not have regrets about the work he did at the Buccaneers where he began as an assistant coach

Former Orlando assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena says he is satisfied with his time at the Soweto giants.

Pirates never won any major silverware between August 2017 and December 2019, a period in which Mokwena started as assistant to Milutin Sredojevic, before becoming interim head coach when the Serb left shortly after the start of the new season.

But he is not worried about the lack of trophies, saying they “did a good job” in the personal development of players.

“At we wanted to help our players develop into good human beings," Mokwena told Far Post.

"We did a good job at Pirates because during our time you could not hear of players in the back pages or even front pages of newspapers.

"We are content with the work we did at Pirates."

Mokwena joined in March 2020 just before football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the youthful coach is in his second stint as head coach of a Premier Soccer League ( ) side.

Mokwena also spoke about his top-flight football journey which began as part of Steve Komphela's backroom staff at Platinum Stars in 2009 while in his early 20s.

He first sat on the Platinum Stars bench against Santos after Komphela was suspended the previous game against Pirates.

“It was unbelievable because I didn’t know that I was going to sit on the bench against Santos,” said Mokwena.

“Two or three days before the match Jason Raine [then Stars general manager] and Ian Riddick [managing director] called me to the office in Melrose Arch and they told me ‘we’ve just registered you for the PSL, congratulations for the promotion’.

"I was like ‘what’s the promotion’, and they said ‘ask coach Steve Komphela, he is the one who has promoted you’.”

Mokwena is now at a club where coaches do not last for longer periods, a dreaded job in the PSL.

But he appears to have been toughened by being at the helm of a traditional giant like Pirates.

“I’ve never been a person brought up to fear, I was always very inquisitive, I was always very fearless, I was always very brave,” Mokwena continued.

His Chippa United tenure began with a 0-0 draw away at before football was suspended.