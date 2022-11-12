Mokwena: Carling Black Label Cup win a consolation for Mamelodi Sundowns after MTN8 loss

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has described their Carling Black Label Cup victory as a consolation for missing out on the MTN8 trophy.

Sundowns coach delighted with trophy

Brazilians thrashed 10-man Orlando Pirates in the final

Mokwena feels victory erases pain of MTN8 defeat

WHAT HAPPENED? Sundowns thrashed Orlando Pirates 4-0 in the final via goals from Sphelele Mkhulise, Grant Kekana and a brace by the in-form Cassius Mailula.

It was the first Carling Black Label Cup win for Sundowns and the Masandwana coach feels the victory will help erase the pain of losing the in the MTN8 semi-finals against the same opponents.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Our supporters deserve it after the disappointment in the MTN8, we had to do it for them,” Mokwena told SuperSport TV after the match.

“We tried to create a personality and schemes. There are certain things we wanted to see on the pitch regardless of the personality.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns’ task was made a little easier when Thapelo Xoki was given a straight red card for his dangerous lunge on Lebogang Maboe’s ankle in the first half. The Brazilians took advantage three minutes later through Mkhulise, with further goals from Kekana and Mailula giving them a 3-0 halftime lead.

Mailula sealed his brace in the second half to make it four wins and 15 goals without reply for Sundowns since Mokwena was made the head coach.

WHAT’S MORE? Mokwena also explained the importance of giving opportunities to young players after handing a first-team debut to 18-year-old Ntando Nkosi.

“I am a victim of my background of my upbringing because my background is a youth coach, that’s where I developed myself,” he said.

“I was given an opportunity because someone believed in me while I was still a youth coach. It is also my responsibility to continue giving chances to youngsters and I’m not afraid to do it because people were not afraid to do it for me also.”

WHAT’S NEXT? Sundowns will not be in action until after the World Cup when they begin the second half of the season with a league clash against Pirates again on December 31.