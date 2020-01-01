Mokwena breaks silence on Orlando Pirates 'leave'

The 35-year-old mentor is currently coaching his ABC Motsepe League club Black Poison FC

assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena has spoken to the media for the first time since taking 'leave'.

Mokwena said he is no position to reveal the real reasons behind his disappearance, saying he had an agreement with the club not to talk about his situation until he finalises everything with Dr. Irvin Khoza.

However, the former assistant coach said he is not lost to coaching.

"At the moment I cannot talk much about my situation at Pirates. I have to respect the club,” said Mokwena as quoted by Daily Sun.

"We made an agreement with the club that we will not divulge more in the media until we finalise the matter.

"What I can tell you is that I am not lost to coaching at all. I am coaching Black Poison FC in the interim.

"They are my team and they’re playing in the ABC Motsepe League, and I am training them. I am also doing my football studies in the meantime as well."

While Pirates denied any knowledge of Mokwena going abroad to enhance his coaching skills, the man himself confirmed he spent two weeks in the United Kingdom soon after he was replaced by Josef Zinnbauer.

"When I left my position at Pirates, I went overseas for some time. I spent two weeks there visiting clubs and studying football there," he continued.

"It was just visitations just to see how some overseas clubs operate. It was also to engage with some of my colleagues who are based in the UK."

Asked if he misses coaching the top-flight, Mokwena said: "I miss the tension and the pressure of coaching in the . I miss running up and down, the coaching in the PSL and I will be back in the near future. I am not sure when I am meeting the chairman, it is up to him, he is a very busy man and I am waiting for him.

"But I love what I am doing right now in the ABC Motsepe League. We are second on the log, and we won 10 matches in succession."

Mokwena further assured the Pirates faithful that he still loves the club and he's aware that they are concerned by his absence from the bench.

"I love the Buccaneers and appreciate their love, support and care. They are concerned and their concern comes from a very good place their hearts and they mean well. I appreciate their well-wishes and they know that my blood is black and white," concluded Mokwena.

Mokwena was last seen on the Pirates bench in Zinnbauer's first game in charge against Black in December 2019.