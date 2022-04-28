Mokwena believes Mamelodi Sundowns need a strong Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has insisted having stronger opposition in the Premier Soccer League is not their responsibility.

This comes as Masandawana won a fifth league title on the trot which makes them the most successful side in the PSL era after being crowned champions for a record-extending 12th time.

They are now way ahead of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates who have four league titles each during the PSL period.

Despite the Brazilians’ dominance on the domestic front, they have been found wanting on the continent after missing out on the Caf Champions League crown.

For them to succeed in Africa, Mokwena feels they need stronger local rivals to push them in Africa but their hands are tied in making their local opponents more competitive.

“To avoid that type of situation [of PSL being a Farmers’ League], you need strong rivals and the reality is that you look at the story of Bayern, PSG and how they win their titles,” said Mokwena as per Phakaaathi.

“Every time they have done very well in the Uefa Champions League is when they have had very strong rivals in the domestic league.

“Borussia Dortmund, at some point, gave them a good run for their money. PSG got to the Champions League final in the season where Lille were stronger than them. Having strong rivals helped them to build a team based on perfection and high standards.

“That responsibility to make sure that there are stronger rivals in the DStv Premiership is unfortunately not ours. We have potential to have strong rivals.”

Mokwena, however, admits it is a “difficult responsibility” for their rivals to make themselves more competitive.

“Some of the teams have quality, there are players who can play abroad,” Mokwena said.

“With the national team selection, some players get called up and they come from a lot of the clubs who have the responsibility to try to be the rivals for Sundowns. It is a difficult responsibility and I am glad it is not our responsibility.”

After wrapping up the PSL title with four league games to go, Sundowns are now eager to lift the Nedbank Cup and complete the treble after also claiming the MTN8 earlier in the season.