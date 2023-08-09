Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena is adamant erratic Kaizer Chiefs keeper Brandon Petersen deserved the Man of the Match Award.

Petersen's blunders cost Chiefs

Sundowns won 2-1

Mokwena insists keeper played well

WHAT HAPPENED: Sundowns had to rely on the mistakes of Petersen to win 2-1 against Chiefs on Wednesday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Despite his errors, Petersen pulled top-notch saves to twice deny Peter Shalulile and Thapelo Maseko.

The frustrated Mokwena has lauded the goalkeeper but expressed his disappointment with the way his team wasted the chances created.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think the better team won, for sure by far and if you don’t take your chances this is what happens, you keep the game alive," Mokwena told SuperSport TV after the game.

"We could have killed the game a long time ago, my disappointment is that we don’t take chances, how many chances do we need?

"I told them at half-time, historically Kaizer Chiefs are a very lucky team and they don’t need too many chances.

"If you keep them in a game like that, they’re going to come back and you saw it’s 1-1. In the end, it is 2-1 and the winning goal comes in the dying minute and it feels like it was a very tight game.

"I think Petersen was Man of the Match, in my opinion, because he made so many good saves and we had so many good chances."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The fans, however, have not been impressed with the display by the goalkeeper.

Amakhosi have now played two league matches and collected just a solitary point which puts pressure on new coach Molefi Ntseki.

It is interesting to see whether the Glamour Boys will give veteran keeper Itumeleng Khune a chance this weekend.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs play Cape Town City on Sunday in the MTN8 assignment at the Athlone Stadium.