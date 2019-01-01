Mokwena backs 'selfless' Mhango to flourish at Orlando Pirates

The Bucs coach has backed the diminutive forward to become one of the side's stars in the near future

caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena expects Frank Gabadinho Mhango to succeed at the Soweto giants.



The Malawi international has walked straight into the Bucs starting line-up after joining the club from ahead of the current season.

Mokwena revealed Pirates have been admirers of Mhango for a long time since he has unique attributes as a forward.



"The club has always been after Mhango for a very long time. He has a special attribute which you don't find in a lot of offensive players," Mokwena told the media.



"He has the ability to smell moments where he can assist the team defensively and you don't find a lot of offensive players, who can do it."

The 34-year-old tactician lauded Mhango, 26, for his ability to press the opposition's defence and try to force errors.

Article continues below

"Mhango has this ability to smell when possession is about to be lost. This assists the team with counter-pressing and high pressing," he continued.



"It would be interesting to see how many [ball] regains he had made in the final third since he arrived [at Pirates]. His work rate is unbelievable and he is also extremely selfless which is a huge characteristic which you need at Pirates."

Mhango has scored once in four appearances in the Premier Soccer League ( ) for Pirates and Mokwena expects the former Bloemfontein attacker to flourish once he has adapted to the Soweto giants' style of play.



"You have to put the badge first and give your all for the team. You have to do movements and create spaces for others and initiate high pressing moments," he added.



"Everybody knows his ability to dribble and to be a threat in the final third. You can see with a little more training and with a little more adaption to how we play, he is going to fit into our game model like a glove."

Pirates' next match is against Mhango's former club in a PSL match at the Bidvest Wits Stadium on Saturday, September 21.

