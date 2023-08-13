Mokwena apologises to Mamelodi Sundowns players after 'committing mistakes' in MTN8 - 'But I'm only human'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has claimed he made a mistake during MTN8 quarter final win over Moroka Swallows on Saturday.

Downs played 10-man Swallows after Jali dismissal

Masandawana lost Mudau to injury

Mokwena concedes it wasn't a perfect outing

WHAT HAPPENED: Andile Jali was sent off after committing a reckless foul against Teboho Mokoena.

Moments later, Khuliso Mudau was injured and Mokwena brought in midfielder Bathusi Aubaas in a bid to ensure his team had a lion's share of possession.

Things did not go as planned and the 36-year-old had to rectify during the break. Masandawana were rewarded three minutes later when Lucas Ribeiro and Themba Zwane combined well with the latter scoring the lone goal of the match.

WHAT HE SAID: "I made a big mistake which I told the players at half-time after they got the red card, I put two or three players in the wrong position," Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

"It didn’t work... I want to thank my players for accepting my mistake, we corrected it... Immediately after that red card, I also got a little bit caught up in the situation and when I tried to take advantage of things, I committed a mistake.

"I can't [tell you which mistake], but I’m only human. The players also accepted it and we corrected it and we looked a lot better in the second half and I can only congratulate my players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have now won all their three matches this season across all competitions.

However, on Saturday, they kept their first clean sheet after winning their previous two games against Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs respectively by an identical 2-1 scoreline.

The fans are not entirely happy with their team despite the win and a place in the semi-final of the competition.

WHAT NEXT: On Tuesday, Sundowns play Golden Arrows in the Premier Soccer League outing at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.