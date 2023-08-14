Mokwena agrees with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates counterparts - 'We have to improve fields' quality'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena believes South Africa should improve the quality of the pitches in order to develop SA football.

Coaches have been commenting on poor pitches

Mokwena is the latest

Tactician insists something should be done

WHAT HAPPENED: Mokwena's Masandawana struggled to beat Moroka Swallows last weekend in the MTN8 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium owing to an unfriendly playing surface.

A couple of days ago, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro argued that Bucs lost against Stellenbosch owing to poor pitch standards.

The issue has been raised in the past by Kaizer Chiefs and Mokwena is adamant those are not excuses after defeats but genuine concerns.

Article continues below

WHAT HE SAID: "So, I have always said that in South Africa, before we even speak about the standard of the game, we have got to improve the quality of the fields," Mokwena said as quoted by Far Post.

"I have watched a couple of the games now, and very few fields or stadiums have a very smooth surface, and that should be a worry for South African football.

"On Thursday, I was speaking to Jose [Riveiro] and Gavin [Hunt]; and a lot of coaches are saying, 'My goodness! The stadiums are not good enough.'

"We said if we voice this opinion about the fields, everyone thinks, 'Ah they are making excuses'.

"It is not [an] excuse when you have won. You are just trying to help the game to go to another level, and as technicians, this is our responsibility," Mokwena added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Premier Soccer League champions enjoyed a good pre-season abroad.

Their preparations have paid dividends; Sundowns collected maximum points from their two league matches played.

On Saturday, they qualified for the semi-final of the MTN8 Cup after defeating Moroka Swallows in the quarters.

WHAT NEXT: On Tuesday, August 15, the Brazilians tackle the Golden Arrows in South African top-flight football.