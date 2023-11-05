Mokwena admits Wydad Casablanca-Mamelodi Sundowns African Football League final could be decided by Moroccan fans

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena is wary of how Wydad Casablanca fans can influence the outcome of Sunday's African Football final, first-leg.

Sundowns are in Morocco for the AFL final

It is the first leg of the inaugural competition

Mokwena is wary of Wydad fans' influence

WHAT HAPPENED? Masandawana arrived in Morocco straight from Cairo where they avoided losing to Al Ahly in the quarter-finals.

They are now in Casablanca where they face Wydad on Sunday at Stade Mohamed V seeking to hand themselves an advantage ahead of the return leg in Tshwane next week.

But Mokwena is aware of how their opponents' hostile fans can decide Sunday's encounter.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Very true [Wydad fans can influence the game],” Mokwena told the media.

“Last season, when we came here and played in the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League, one of the most important things we had to deal with, apart from the pitch and the tactical approach, was the influence of the crowd, you would call them the 12th man.

"They are very supportive of their team. When Sundowns left the pitch, we won a lot of Moroccan hearts not in relation to just how our players behave on and off the pitch, but the type of football they displayed.

"Also, because of how warm the Moroccan people are. They are good people with good hearts and we were well received, of course, by a very hostile crowd. It is because of their passionate support for Wydad."

AND WHAT MORE? Sundowns have defender Abdel Boutouil who is a former Raja Casablanca player and Mokwena hails him as having qualities to play for the Morocco national team.

"It also helps that we have a Moroccan in our team, Abdel,” said Mokwena.

“I appreciate it is difficult to compete for a place in the national team but Abdel is exceptional for us at Sundowns and I think he is one Moroccan who deserves a place in this very good national team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilians have an opportunity to win their first continental piece of silverware for the first time since 2017 when they lifted the Caf Super Cup.

They are now 180 minutes from achieving that by winning this inaugural competition but Wydad have always been difficult opponents for them.

The Moroccans eliminated them from the Caf Champions League in May 2023 at the semi-final stage.

WHAT NEXT? A few hours are left before Sundowns take on Wydad but there is still no clear update on the availability of forwards Peter Shalulile and Lucas Costa Ribeiro.

The two have been struggling with injuries and missed the two semi-final matches against Al Ahly.

If they are fit to play on Sunday, it would be a big boost for the Brazilians who have been playing captain Themba Zwane as a number nine in recent games.