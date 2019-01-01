Mokwena: 23 shots on goal doesn't win matches for Orlando Pirates

The young tactician was left to rue Bucs' missed chances following an encounter which they dominated

interim coach Rhulani Mokwena urged the club's fans to continue supporting the team following a defeat to Stellenbosch FC on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers extended their winless run in the Premier Soccer League ( ) to three matches when they succumbed to a surprise 1-0 defeat to Stellies in the Mother City.

The Western Cape-based side avenged its 1-0 defeat to Pirates in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup Round of 16 match.

Mokwena congratulated Stellenbosch, who secured their first-ever home victory in the league thanks to Iqraam Rayners' solitary goal at Cape Town Stadium.

"Congratulations to Stellenbosch, we go back to work, that's all we can do," Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

"Stellenbosch won the game and Stellenbosch deserved to win the game and congratulations to Stellenbosch.

The former assistant coach, who is usually outspoken, seems to be feeling the pressure as he did not have much to say after the game.

Mokwena was pressed to share a message with the Pirates fans and he urged them to continue supporting the team during these tough times.

"To the Pirates fans they must just keep on supporting their players, keep supporting their team, the team loves them," he said.

"They love the team but you have to be gracious in defeat and accept that 23 shots at goal, 70 percent almost possession, doesn't win you games. Congratulations to Stellenbosch."

Pirates dropped down to 10th spot on the PSL standings after recording their third defeat of the season.

The Soweto giants will be hoping to return to winning ways when they take on at Makhlong Stadium on Tuesday.