Mokotjo opens up on failed Kaizer Chiefs move - 'I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be'

Sekhukhune United midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo has revealed Kaizer Chiefs wanted him but that negotiations collapsed.

WHAT HAPPENED: The experienced midfielder made a return home after 14 years abroad where he had stints with Feyenoord, Twente, and Brentford among other teams.

Kaizer Chiefs showed interest in the services of the South African but the deal did not materialise, and the now 32-year-old joined Sekhukhune United.

Mokotjo has now opened up on what happened between his representatives and the Glamour Boys.

WHAT HE SAID: "I didn’t know what to make of it. Saw a lot of things in the media and yeah, that was that I think that a certain perception of me, you know, that I didn’t really get," Mokotjo told iDiski Times.

"But yeah there were talks. But not fruitful. I’ll just leave it at that because I tell you something, I respect every club. You know.

"I respect every club and whether things go my way, or they don’t. I think that’s God’s plan. And yeah, I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be at the moment."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Despite his experience, the midfielder says he did not expect a bid from the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Amakhosi.

"No, I wasn’t expecting anything [from the big three]. The thing is with me. That’s the thing with me... and because the injury factor was also a thing. It’s okay," Mokotjo continued.

"You were injured for so and so. So you need to get back into the system… And start playing? You know, I cannot control what other people think.

"What people will say, what people do. The only thing I can control is me. And how can I control that? The only way I can control that is by being on the pitch and doing what I do.

"So that’s why I am grateful for Sekhukhune United, and that will not change how I keep things simple."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mokotjo has been impressive for Sekhukhune in the five Premier Soccer League matches and two Nedbank Cup outings he has made in the ongoing campaign.

If he retains his consistency, Bafana coach Hugo Broos might consider having him in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations squad.

WHAT NEXT: Mokotjo is hoping to help Sekhukhune finish within the top eight bracket in the PSL to qualify for the MTN8.

The team is also in the Nedbank Cup semis and will play Stellenbosch.