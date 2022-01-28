Mokoena urges Orlando Pirates to make Sirino move despite Kaizer Chiefs interest

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder William 'Naughty' Mokoena has urged the Soweto giants to make a move for Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino.



The Uruguayan playmaker's future with Masandawana is reportedly uncertain with the Chloorkop-based side set to complete the signing of another South American star in attacking midfielder Erwin Saavedra from Bolivian giants Club Bolivar in the current transfer window.



Pirates and their arch-rivals, Kaizer Chiefs have been credited with an interest in Sirino and they are said to be monitoring his situation at Sundowns where he has struggled for game time in the current campaign - starting just three matches in the PSL.



Mokoena, who was on the books of the Buccaneers in the late 90s, feels that the current Bucs side lacks a creative midfielder like Sirino.



"Sirino would be a good signing for Pirates. We need a creative player like Sirino," Mokoena told GOAL.



"We all know that Sirino is a great player. A quality player who has this special ability to create chances for his teammates. I would be glad if the club signed him."



Sirino pushed for a transfer to Al Ahly last year after the Egyptian football powerhouse registered their interest in the former Club Bolivar star with coach Pitso Mosimane keen to reunite with the player.



However, the African champions could not reach an agreement with Sundowns over his transfer fee and the 30-year-old stayed put in South Africa.



Mokoena also urged Pirates to reinforce their defence as he feels that Happy Jele has become injury-prone, while Thulani Hlatshwayo has struggled to regain his old form.



"It would also be nice to see Pirates signing one or two defenders before the transfer window closes," the former South Africa international added.



"Happy Jele is no longer the same player he was in terms of being able to play regularly. Nowadays he tends to struggle with injuries that have kept him on the sidelines.



"A player like Thulani Hlatshwayo plays like he is under pressure to prove himself which is not good because it leads to mistakes at the back."



Pirates are yet to sign any new players in the current PSL transfer window which closes on January 31.